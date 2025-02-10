Ranveer Allahbadia issues apology after backlash over ‘India’s Got Latent’ comment

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has issued an apology following backlash over his comment on Samay Raina’s YouTube show, India’s Got Latent. In a video statement shared on Monday, he acknowledged that his remark was inappropriate and not humorous. “My comment was not just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m sorry,” he stated.

The controversy erupted after a clip from the show surfaced online, where Ranveer posed a question to a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?” The remark was widely criticized, with many on social media calling it offensive.

Amid the backlash, reports emerged that a police complaint had been lodged against Ranveer, Samay Raina, and fellow YouTubers Ashish Chanchalani and Apoorva Mukhija, who were also on the judging panel. As per ANI, the complaint was submitted to the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission, alleging the use of abusive language on the show. However, no formal FIR has been registered.

https://x.com/beerbicepsguy/status/1888876474947510492?s=48

Following the controversy, Ranveer took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video apologizing for his words. He stated, “I am not going to give any context or justification, just want to give my apology. Had a lapse in my judgment. The podcast is watched by people of all age groups and don’t want to take that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing I would disrespect.”

The incident has sparked debate about content responsibility, with many questioning the limits of humor in digital media.