After being cryptic, Nikki Sharma finally reacted to ‘getting calls’ amid Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia found himself in a difficult situation after a remark he made on India’s Got Latent in February 2025 led to significant backlash. His comment on Samay Raina’s show sparked criticism, prompting him to maintain a low profile on social media. Since then, he has made few public appearances, and discussions about the controversy have continued.

Recently, actress Nikki Sharma, who is rumored to be in a relationship with Ranveer, indirectly addressed the situation while speaking to the media. Attending an Iftaar gathering, she expressed her enthusiasm for such events, recalling how she saved money as a child to attend them. She described herself as someone who enjoys food, attributing it to her background.

During an interview, Nikki was questioned about how she handles situations when her friends face challenges. She responded by saying she does not keep many contacts and does not always receive unknown calls. Her remarks led to speculation about whether she was referring to Ranveer’s situation.

A few months ago, changes in Nikki and Ranveer’s social media interactions led to rumors about their relationship. The two had unfollowed each other, raising questions about a possible split. Nikki further fueled speculation by posting about relying on friends for emotional support. However, recent online activity suggests they may have reconciled, as they have re-followed each other and Nikki continues to follow Ranveer’s digital platforms.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has permitted Ranveer to continue his podcast, The Ranveer Show, allowing him to resume his work. He had earlier appeared before the National Commission for Women, where Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar stated that he assured authorities he would not repeat his mistake.