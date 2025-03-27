Nikki Sharma’s Cryptic Post Hints at Trouble with Ranveer Allahbadia—Breakup Buzz Grows!

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, widely recognized as BeerBiceps, has been in the spotlight due to his recent appearance on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. While discussions around his remarks on the show continue, his personal life has also become a topic of interest. Speculation about his alleged relationship with television actress Nikki Sharma has persisted for a while, though neither party has ever acknowledged it publicly.

Nikki recently shared an Instagram video that has fueled fresh breakup rumors. In the clip, she is seen traveling in a car, wearing a subtle smile. However, it was the text overlay on the video that caught attention. She wrote, “His female friends are his failed talking stages BTW. Stay woke Ladies.” She also captioned the post, “She’s just a friend,” which led many to assume she was hinting at a personal experience.

The post quickly sparked conversation among followers. Some interpreted it as a message about relationships in general, while others believed it was directed at a specific situation. Comments ranged from expressions of support to deeper speculation about the status of her connection with Ranveer.

Reports of a possible breakup surfaced recently, especially after Ranveer’s controversial remarks on India’s Got Latent caused backlash. Some sources claimed that Nikki and Ranveer had unfollowed each other on Instagram, but others noted that they still follow each other on Ranveer’s alternate account, ‘@beerbiceps.’

Despite growing curiosity, neither Ranveer nor Nikki has directly addressed the speculation. For now, the status of their relationship remains uncertain, leaving fans to draw their own conclusions.