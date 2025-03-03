Supreme Court allows Ranveer Allahbadia to resume ‘The Ranveer Show’ but with conditions; find out

On Monday, the Supreme Court permitted podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to continue airing The Ranveer Show, provided it adheres to standards of morality and decency and remains appropriate for all age groups. The court emphasized the need for a clear distinction between humor and inappropriate content in online media and social platforms.

A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant was reviewing Allahbadia’s request to modify a restriction imposed in a previous order dated February 18. The earlier directive had granted him interim protection from arrest in connection with FIRs filed in Maharashtra and Assam but also prohibited him from airing any podcasts or shows.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government, stressed that humor should be something that families can enjoy together without discomfort. The court also indicated its willingness to examine broader regulatory measures after considering input from various stakeholders.

Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for Allahbadia, argued that his client’s inability to continue broadcasting directly impacted his livelihood and the employment of his team. Additionally, Allahbadia sought permission to travel abroad.

The Solicitor General pointed out that Allahbadia had not complied with a summons from the Gauhati Police for questioning. Chandrachud countered by stating that his client had reached out to the investigating officer via WhatsApp to coordinate a suitable time but did not receive a response.

The court directed the Gauhati Police to communicate the required details regarding his appearance. It further stated that his request to travel abroad would be considered only after he cooperated with the investigation. Meanwhile, the interim relief from arrest granted to Allahbadia remains in effect.