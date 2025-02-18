Supreme Court slams Ranveer Allahbadia over remarks on ‘India’s Got Latent’

The Supreme Court strongly rebuked YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for his remarks on India’s Got Latent, a show hosted by Samay Raina. The court stated that such language should not be tolerated and questioned the intent behind his words.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh addressed the matter, emphasizing that popularity does not grant the freedom to use offensive language. The court remarked that his statements reflected a negative mindset and should not be overlooked.

Allahbadia had approached the court seeking the consolidation of multiple FIRs filed against him regarding his comments on the show. While the court granted him protection from arrest, it also imposed certain restrictions.

The bench ordered that he surrender his passport at the Thane police station and not leave the country without prior approval. Additionally, the court prohibited him from releasing further content on YouTube for the time being.

During the hearing, Justice Kant pointed out that the language used was unacceptable in any setting and could cause discomfort to families and society at large. The court also stated that any threats against Allahbadia would be handled as per legal procedures.

While the case continues, the court’s observations highlight concerns over content shared on digital platforms and the responsibility of influencers with significant reach.