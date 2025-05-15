Comedian Samay Raina Reunites With Apoorva Makhija; See Post

Samay Raina, who is 27 years old and hosts the YouTube show ‘India’s Got Talent’, has been missing from social media since February. He and some other content creators were booked in an FIR for using offensive language in an episode, and were called for questioning by the police.

Now, on May 14, Samay shared a reel and several stories on Instagram, which gave a glimpse of special moments spent with his friends and family. He revealed that he is going to tour Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand from June 5.

In one of his stories, he was seen with his close friend and content creator Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), who also appeared in the same controversial episode and had an FIR registered against her.

Samay shared a lot of old pictures and glimpses of video calls, like lunch with Gursimran Khamba, gym session, video call with mom and dad and meeting Tanmay Bhatt. After all these pictures, he wrote an emotional message, ‘Today, I posted a few too many stories. I was feeling very suffocated, what should I tell you… I just threw it all out at once. I love you all a lot. I am so happy that I am getting so much love. I can’t wait to meet you guys in India and abroad. I am so grateful to you all.’

Recently, Samay also attended an event, where he made everyone laugh with his usual funny style. When asked if his show will return, he avoided the topic and said, ‘I was coming after working out, this is my friend, so I came here with him. I don’t even know what series this is.’

All these things clearly show that time is now slowly returning to its old life and moving towards a new beginning.