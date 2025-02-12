Samay Raina FIR copy circulates online; check out

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has lodged an FIR against the YouTube reality show India’s Got Latent following public outrage over remarks made by social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. Authorities have initiated action against the show, citing concerns over objectionable content.

A department official confirmed that summonses are being sent to around 30 individuals who have appeared on the program since its launch. Investigators found that multiple participants, including judges and guests, used offensive language throughout the series. The Cyber Cell has invoked relevant provisions of the IT Act and is seeking the removal of all 18 episodes.

The controversy began after Allahbadia posed a question on the show that many deemed highly inappropriate. His remarks led to widespread criticism and prompted multiple complaints in Mumbai, calling for action against him and other influencers associated with the show, including Apoorva Mukhija and comedian Samay Raina.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken cognizance of the matter and issued summonses to Allahbadia, Raina, and others. Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Annapurna Devi has requested a report from the National Media Council (NMC) regarding the situation.

Earlier yesterday, Mumbai police visited Allahbadia’s residence and summoned him for questioning. The YouTuber has faced significant backlash, including a loss of social media followers. Amid growing criticism, he released a video statement on X, acknowledging that his comment was inappropriate and apologizing for his words.

A copy of the FIR has been circulating online. Meanwhile, comedian Samay Raina, who has also been named in the complaints, is currently in the United States for his comedy tour. The investigation remains ongoing.