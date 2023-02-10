Known to deliver quirky content that connects instantly with millennials – TVF Originals (The Viral Fever) in collaboration with ASUS India, a Taiwanese tech giant, launched a new web series – Followers. The three episodes web series is centred around an aspiring creator’s quest to create content to garner more followers and seek more collaboration opportunities with brands that lead her into the tricky ransom situation. All three episodes of the “Followers” got streamed on its millennial focussed YouTube Channel – The Timeliners through January 2023. Available in the Hindi language, ‘Followers’ has already garnered 1.1 million YouTube views and 500,000 unique viewers.

As part of the partnership with the TVF, the Followers web series effortlessly integrates ASUS’ latest creators Series Laptops, including the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, and ROG Zephyrus G14. ASUS’ Creator Series devices include cutting-edge technology and innovative designs that deliver unparalleled aesthetics, powerful performance, and a seamless user experience that helps do multitask and helps enhance the productivity of the content creators.

The new web series features fresh leads from the OTT platforms, including Nupur Nagpal, Gagan Arora, and Rajat Dahiya. Gagan Arora and Nupur Nagpal were previously seen together in the blockbuster series – College Romance.

Paramjeet Singh Mehta, Head of Marketing, ASUS India, said, “We are elated to announce our association with TVF, India’s one of the most popular streaming platforms. With the increased internet penetration in urban as well as rural cities, the short-video format & social media platforms have seen significant growth resulting in an exponential boom of content creators in the country. We at ASUS always believe in providing innovative solutions to consumers. This web series effortlessly integrates ASUS’ latest creators series of laptops, with features that will benefit the creators to multitask and enhance productivity for content curation.”

Vijay Koshy, President at The Viral Fever, said, “ASUS has introduced a complete range of OLED laptop series for all types of creators. They wanted to bring out the value this adds to creators in a story appealing to the creative community, which led to the birth of the show ‘Followers’. The world of digital influencers & creators has become a new landscape for Youth who are not just consuming a lot of digital content but even creating it actively. Many youngsters now choose this as their core profession. The mini-series portrays the struggles of one such upcoming creator Sunaina whose world collides with one desperate hotel employee Sippy trying to save his job & what follows is a comedy of errors. ASUS fits in the story perfectly through the upcoming creators’ lens as it makes content creation a breeze for her.”