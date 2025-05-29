Why TVF’s Very Parivarik Is A Must Watch Show

You know, one of those days, being a buff and not being able to decide, ‘what to watch?’ Well, then, Very Parivarik could be your ideal pick.

TVF is back with Very Parivarik Season 2, and this time, it’s even more relatable, more emotional, and definitely more fun! Presented by Hyundai India and supported by Laxmipati Sarees, the show dives back into the sweet messiness of Indian family life — those everyday dramas, unexpected laughs, and heartfelt moments we all know too well. Directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo and created in collaboration with Arunabh Kumar, the show features a talented cast that includes Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Pranay Pachauri, Paritosh Sand, and more. With writing by Dishant Verma, each episode feels like a slice of life you’ve either lived or witnessed. If you haven’t watched Season 1 yet, now’s the perfect time to catch up — because the new season is all set to win hearts again, one episode at a time.

Here are the top 5 reasons why the show is a must-watch for you

A perfect family binge

Parivarik, and so be it! As the name goes, the TVF series Very Parivarik season 2 is your perfect family binge-watch. You have the drama, you have the humour, you have dreams, and every other nuance that you seek in a classic light-hearted series. Very Parivarik is all of it in one.

A toast to aspirations

You’ll find this struggling writer, Shelly, who dreams of making it big one day. And what else we see is her in-laws giving all the support that she needs, being there as her pillars. Her husband becomes her ‘bagman’ at the show’s set, where she is the writer and the actor, urging her to get ‘creative control.’ You watch it; you and your dreams feel seen.

Earning identity

Shakuntala, Shelly’s mother-in-law, realises that she needs an identity apart from being a homemaker after she meets her old friend Sarla. She immediately tries to break the norms, gets a job, and does all the hustle to eventually realise that being a homemaker is not taking away her identity either. Because she took care of the home, the rest could thrive.

For the reality check

You watch the series, and it subtly conveys information about the current economy and how all of us are on the verge of going to war. No matter how much you earn per month, the ‘roti’, ‘kapda’ and ‘makan’ all become a question mark.

Hilarity at its core

You watch it, and you enjoy this cranky laughter all the way. You don’t even realise why, but then TVF strikes you. It’s TVF, and to pass on subtle humour through every scene dialogue, TVF has always taken the crown. This time, too!