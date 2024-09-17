Avneet Kaur in London for something huge: an international collab happening?

Avneet Kaur is currently living it up in her favorite city, London. The actor, who consistently manages to update all her followers with all the happenings and occurrences of her life, almost went on to have another set of constant updates dropping in the past 24+ hours.

The lady went on to first post a series of images in her post from the airport where she mentioned how she is taking off soon and she cannot wait to tell everyone what for what she is headed to London. She even hashtagged ‘blessed’ this confirming it is something really big.

Then in her stories, she reached London and on her way to her location, Kaur posted about being in London and once again captioned it saying ‘touchdown my fav cannot wait to tell you guys more’-

However, it was her next set of stories that caught more attention and perhaps a little more insight into what she is in the city for. Kaur posted an image with Kai Knight, who is one of the most popular TikTokers in the world and she captioned it saying, ‘we finally meet this time in London’-

While it still isn’t clear as to for what is she in London for but it is clear that it is something big. Upon further digging, it was known that Kaur is apparently a part of an event that involves major Hollywood and global players and she is the only one from India to be chosen to be there.

As one would remember, Kaur recently walked the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival for her upcoming film, Love in Vietnam this becoming the youngest Indian to do so.