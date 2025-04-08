Avneet Kaur Opens Up On Choosing Acting As Career Says, “That’s What I Crave”

Avneet Kaur needs no introduction. She is a powerhouse of talents. Whether talking about her acting skills, dance, or fashion, she always gives her best, making her favorite of many. The actress always works from one project to another, which makes netizens wonder why she likes what she does. Addressing this frequently asked question, the Love Ki Arrange Marriage actress opened up on choosing acting as her career and why she likes it so much.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Avneet shared a story revealing that people ask her why she does what she does. The actress highlights it’s the excitement that makes her wake up early in the morning; the clap, praises, acting in front of the cameras is all that she craves and, which is why she does what she does: “People ask me why I do what I do? It’s that feeling that gets you up in the morning, that feeling to learn something new everyday. TThose claps you hear after you nail a shot, the magic you create on set that leaves everyone spellbound, those praises, that’s what I crave! that’s what I want!!”

Further, Avneet emphasises, “It’s that reaction on your director’s face when you know they’ve found the perfect shot! It’s the whole crew coming together as one to create something magical and everlasting! Even if u don’t but your craft will stay forever. The world will know. And everytime someone will watch you on screen years later you’ll be alive once again. That’s what I do what I do! And I will never stop.”