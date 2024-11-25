Avneet Kaur spotted with a shoulder injury while attending Raghav Sharma’s bash

Actress Avneet Kaur was recently seen attending producer Raghav Sharma’s birthday celebration, sparking curiosity among fans. Dressed in a stylish white outfit, the actress caught everyone’s attention, not just for her look but also for a noticeable detail on her right shoulder.

Kaur was spotted with multiple black bands on her shoulder, raising speculation about a possible injury. While the exact nature of the injury remains unclear, it did not seem to dampen her spirits at the party. The actress was seen mingling with guests and enjoying the festivities alongside Sharma and other attendees.

The duo’s bond has often been a topic of discussion among their followers. Rumors about their relationship have circulated in the past, though neither Kaur nor Sharma has ever commented on them. Their interactions, however, continue to fuel speculation. Just a few minutes ago, Kaur posted a selfie with Sharma on her social media, taken at Winter Wonderland in London. She captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday you golden boy #friendsforever,” which further intrigued fans about their equation.

Raghav Sharma, a well-known producer in the entertainment industry, celebrated his birthday with close friends, and Kaur’s presence added to the event’s highlights. Despite the buzz around her injury, the actress appeared to be in good spirits, showing no signs of discomfort.

Avneet Kaur has been making waves in the entertainment world with her acting projects and social media presence. While fans await updates on her health, they continue to follow her professional and personal milestones with interest.

View Instagram Post 1: Avneet Kaur spotted with a shoulder injury while attending Raghav Sharma's bash