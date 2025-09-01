Dhanashree Verma Spills Beans On Life After Divorce, Love, Childhood Acting Journey, And More

Dhanashree Verma became a talk of the town recently after the release of the promo of the new reality show Rise and Fall, where fans noticed the internet personality taking a dig at Yuzi Chahal indirectly as she shuts all the sports channels. However, Dhanashree has always become an internet sensation, and this time she made some explosive revelations about her, including her life after divorce, manifesting love, and more.

Farah Khan, for her YouTube channel, arrived at Dhanashree’s house this time. Amidst their chit chat, Dhanashree took Farah on her house tour. As Dhanashree was showing the wall with paintings, Farah picked the love birds painting as one she loved the most, upon which Dhanashree said ‘manifesting’. Surprised with her confession, Farah said, ‘fir se, very brave of you’.

As Farah came inside, she questioned Dhanashree about her life. The dancer revealed that she is staying alone right now, and sometimes her mother visits. But Dhanashree emphasizes that she is at peace in her own space and life is good right, indirectly hinting that everything is better now after the divorce. Farah, out of concern, also asks Dhanashree if trolling stopped or not, to which the dancer gives a savage answer, emphasising she doesn’t know because she doesn’t care.

During a fun question and answer session, when Farah asked Dhanashree about her acting career, the dancer revealed that she is a child actor and she has appeared in the hit show Karishma Kaa Karishma. Dhanashree also revealed she left everything to complete her studies to become a dentist.

Dhanashree Verma will next appear in Amazon Prime’s reality show Rise and Fall.