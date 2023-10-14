Exclusive: Aasheema Vardaan roped in for Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series

Digital | News

Aasheema Vardaan, who is known for Dev DD, Abhay and MTV Nishedh, is all set to entertain audiences in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com exclusively learnt about Aasheema being roped in Matchbox Shots’ upcoming untitled series

Young beauty Aasheema Vardaan, who is known for her exceptional work in projects like known for Dev DD, Abhay and MTV Nishedh, is all set to entertain audiences in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com exclusively learnt about Aasheema being roped in Matchbox Shots’ upcoming untitled series.

The above-mentioned project is being directed by Surya Balakrishnan and is produced by Matchbox Shots which is helmed by Sarita Patil and Sanjay Routray. Matchbox Shots have earlier produced projects namely Scoop, Monika O My Darling, and Trishankhu.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora, Geetanjali Kulkarni and actress Shilpa Shukla being part of the series.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Aasheema said thanks to OTT, she has I found her place. “I wanted to be a film actor but I don’t think I have the opportunity for films. I don’t want to do films anymore. I am happy doing good work on OTT,” she concludes.

We contacted Aasheema but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

