An important message from Akshay Kumar to the youth, amidst the release of 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' - watch video!

Akshay Kumar, who will be seen portraying the role of unsung hero Jaswant Gill in the highly anticipated film 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,' recently addressed the students of IIT Dhanbad in a virtual interaction.

03 Oct,2023 20:23:37
Akshay Kumar, who will be seen portraying the role of unsung hero Jaswant Gill in the highly anticipated film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,’ recently addressed the students of IIT Dhanbad in a virtual interaction. The actor shared his experiences and insights on bringing the legendary real-life hero to the silver screen.

Akshay’s message to the youth comes ahead of the release of ‘Mission Raniganj,’ which promises to narrate the heroic tale of the coal mine accident that shook the nation in November 1989 and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill.

The virtual conference took place at the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, where Jaswant Singh Gill graduated. During the interaction, Akshay engaged with the students and discussed the life and contributions of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, emphasizing the importance of sharing inspirational stories.

Speaking to the students, Akshay Kumar remarked, “Jaswant Gill’s real-life story is truly inspiring and encouraging. Similarly, ‘Padman’ also showcased the inspiring journey of a visionary. They don’t make people like them anymore. As an actor, I really love working on such inspirational stories that need to be told.”

The actor fondly recalled a personal encounter with Jaswant Gill, saying, “A few years ago, I had the opportunity to speak to Jaswantji on call when he was alive. He was so humble, simple, and down to earth that it was genuinely an honor talking to him. There’s so much truth and sacrifice in the inspiring stories of such unsung heroes that I would like to keep making films like that and tell today’s youth about such great visionaries.”

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and features music by Jjust Music. The film is poised to hit theaters on October 6, 2023, offering audiences an inspiring and memorable cinematic experience that pays homage to the unsung heroes of India’s past.

