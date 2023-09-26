Exclusive: Abhaas Mehta joins Kanika Mann in Bodhi Tree’s web series Flight Attendant

Aabhaas Mehta, the talented actor, who rose to fame with his exceptional acting talent in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Bairi Piya, Brahmarakshas, Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, has bagged a new web show. As per a credible source, Aabhaas will be joining the cast of Bodhi Tree’s upcoming web series Flight Attendant. The series will be directed by Saket Yadav in which Kanika Mann will play the lead. (Read Here: Exclusive: Kanika Mann to play lead in Bodhi Tree’s upcoming web series Flight Attendant) The platform on which the series will be streaming is kept under wrap.

Bodhitree Multimedia, a leading Indian entertainment production company, is renowned for its innovative adaptation of international formats for the Indian market. “Class,” the Indian adaptation of the Spanish drama “Elite,” was produced by them and the show also won the prestigious “Most Popular Youth Show: Editor’s Choice” award.

The class was well-received in India because it realistically depicted high school life and Indian youth’s struggles. Bodhitree Multimedia successfully blended the original series with regional sensibilities to create a compelling story that resonated with Indian audiences. The show’s gripping plot and well-developed characters made Bodhitree Multimedia a pioneer in Indian OTT content.

When buzzed the actor, he confirmed the news with us.

