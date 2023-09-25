Digital | News

Exclusive: Kanika Mann to play lead in Bodhi Tree’s upcoming web series Flight Attendant

Kanika Mann, who will be seen as the leading lady opposite Vishal Aditya Singh in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions’ new show for Colors titled Chand Jalne Laga, has also bagged Bodhi Tree’s upcoming web series Flight Attendant.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Sep,2023 12:12:57
Exclusive: Kanika Mann to play lead in Bodhi Tree’s upcoming web series Flight Attendant 855196

Kanika Mann, the young beauty, who rose to fame as Guddan in TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, is on a roll. The actress, who will be seen as the leading lady opposite Vishal Aditya Singh in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions’ new show for Colors titled Chand Jalne Laga, has also bagged a web series.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen in Bodhi Tree’s upcoming web series Flight Attendant. The series will be directed by Saket Yadav in which Kanika will play the lead. The platform on which the series will be streaming is kept under wrap.

Bodhitree Multimedia, a leading Indian entertainment production company, is renowned for its innovative adaptation of international formats for the Indian market. “Class,” the Indian adaptation of the Spanish drama “Elite,” was produced by them and the show also won the prestigious “Most Popular Youth Show: Editor’s Choice” award.

The class was well-received in India because it realistically depicted high school life and Indian youth’s struggles. Bodhitree Multimedia successfully blended the original series with regional sensibilities to create a compelling story that resonated with Indian audiences. The show’s gripping plot and well-developed characters made Bodhitree Multimedia a pioneer in Indian OTT content.

We reached out to the actress and Producer but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

As a daughter, I have always felt very empowered and privileged: Simple Kaul 854253
As a daughter, I have always felt very empowered and privileged: Simple Kaul
#GaneshChaturthi2023: Eco-friendly celebrations are all about seeking blessings of Bappa while taking care of our planet: Simaran Kaur 854245
#GaneshChaturthi2023: Eco-friendly celebrations are all about seeking blessings of Bappa while taking care of our planet: Simaran Kaur
#GaneshChaturthi2023: Tanish Mahendru and Reva Kaurase's grand festive celebration 854241
#GaneshChaturthi2023: Tanish Mahendru and Reva Kaurase’s grand festive celebration
I am elated to be back in Savdhaan India; it has always been close to my heart: Sushant Singh 854262
I am elated to be back in Savdhaan India; it has always been close to my heart: Sushant Singh
#GaneshChaturthi2023: Celebrating Bappa is not just a festival, it is an emotion: Rahul Sharma 854235
#GaneshChaturthi2023: Celebrating Bappa is not just a festival, it is an emotion: Rahul Sharma
Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani will be a homely drama set up in a real space: Show Runner Siddhartha Vankar 854254
Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani will be a homely drama set up in a real space: Showrunner Siddhartha Vankar

Latest Stories

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s generation leap update: Akshara to deliver baby girl, Harshad Chopda to play Abhir 855230
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s generation leap update: Akshara to deliver baby girl, Harshad Chopda to play Abhir
Sara and Arjun Tendulkar's timeless sibling bond wins internet on Arjun's 24th birthday, see photos 855228
Sara and Arjun Tendulkar’s timeless sibling bond wins internet on Arjun’s 24th birthday, see photos
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi leave Oberoi mansion, Neelam breaks down 855206
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi leave Oberoi mansion, Neelam breaks down
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir escapes from jail 855192
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir escapes from jail
My dream destination is Dubai: Rumi Khan 855188
My dream destination is Dubai: Rumi Khan
Blessed to be Mr. and Mrs: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share FIRST PICS from their wedding 855179
Blessed to be Mr. and Mrs: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share FIRST PICS from their wedding
Read Latest News