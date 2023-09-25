Exclusive: Kanika Mann to play lead in Bodhi Tree’s upcoming web series Flight Attendant

Kanika Mann, the young beauty, who rose to fame as Guddan in TV show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, is on a roll. The actress, who will be seen as the leading lady opposite Vishal Aditya Singh in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions’ new show for Colors titled Chand Jalne Laga, has also bagged a web series.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen in Bodhi Tree’s upcoming web series Flight Attendant. The series will be directed by Saket Yadav in which Kanika will play the lead. The platform on which the series will be streaming is kept under wrap.

Bodhitree Multimedia, a leading Indian entertainment production company, is renowned for its innovative adaptation of international formats for the Indian market. “Class,” the Indian adaptation of the Spanish drama “Elite,” was produced by them and the show also won the prestigious “Most Popular Youth Show: Editor’s Choice” award.

The class was well-received in India because it realistically depicted high school life and Indian youth’s struggles. Bodhitree Multimedia successfully blended the original series with regional sensibilities to create a compelling story that resonated with Indian audiences. The show’s gripping plot and well-developed characters made Bodhitree Multimedia a pioneer in Indian OTT content.

We reached out to the actress and Producer but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.