Exclusive: Aditi Shetty On Rana Daggubati, OTT, Stunts & More

From a charming TV personality to a bold force on OTT, Aditi Shetty is making a powerful statement in Rana Naidu Season 2. In an exclusive chat, she reveals how stepping into a commanding role opposite Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati pushed her out of her comfort zone—and closer to her dreams.

Body: Aditi Shetty is stepping into her power—quite literally—as she makes her OTT breakthrough with the highly anticipated Rana Naidu Season 2. Known for her vibrant personality on television, Aditi transforms into a bold, intense, and fearless character in this gritty Netflix drama, and audiences are already taking notice.

“I’ve always dreamt of working on a Netflix project, and Rana Naidu made that dream come true,” Aditi Shetty shares with a bright smile. “But the role is completely different from who I am in real life. I’m usually bubbly and full of life. This character, however, needed to be dominating, assertive, and unapologetically strong. It was a challenge I was excited to take on.”

Portraying such a layered character didn’t come easily. Aditi Shetty trained rigorously to match the physical and emotional intensity required for the role. Impressively, she performed her stunts, guided by one of Bollywood’s top teams. “Learning from the best gave me confidence. Every punch, every move—I wanted to own it,” she says.

Sharing screen space with powerhouses like Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati added an extra layer of excitement—and nerves. “I was genuinely nervous before my first scene with Rana Daggubati,” Aditi confesses. “There’s such a strong presence he carries. But the director ensured I had enough time to rehearse, and once we rolled, it all came together beautifully.”

As she basks in the glow of this milestone, Aditi Shetty already has her eyes on what’s next. “I want to explore more complex, layered characters. Action, thrillers, even psychological drama—bring it on!”

With grit, glamour, and a fierce new avatar, Aditi Shetty is not just entering the OTT game—she’s playing to win.