Actress Aditi Shetty who is presently seen in the role of Kavya in Colors’ Dharampatnii, is a fashion freak.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Aditi talks about her fashion choices and more.

Check them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Break rules and follow your heart.

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

Athleisure

The style that makes you feel sexy:

I love my short dresses.

Your fashion inspiration:

Zendaya, Kendall Jenner

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

A short girly dress with pencil high heels.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Sweatshirts

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

It depends on my mood. Some days I prefer all blacks and whites and on some days I love my bright neons and pinks.

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Watch, sunglasses

Indian or western:

I usually dress up in western outfits but I love dressing up in Indian ethnic wear too.

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

I recently gifted myself my favourite Onitsuka sneakers.

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

My cute pajamas. I was in my pajamas all day.

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Stylish fun bikinis with different sarongs.

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

The funk and the punk.

Fashion advice to fans:

Pick comfort over anything. If you are comfortable in your skin you can carry anything off. Always doll up and dress up because women should never leave an opportunity to look pretty.