Aditi Shetty the talented actress who is presently seen in Colors' Dharampatnii, takes our Rapid Fire questions and answers them with all positivity. Read them here.

Actress Aditi Shetty who is presently seen playing the negative lead in Colors’ show Dharampatnii, has a positive outlook towards life. She takes our Rapid Fire questions with full confidence and fares amazingly by giving honest answers. Aditi Shetty who has been a model, being crowned Miss Mangalore 2013, was also seen in Bhagya Lakshmi the Zee TV show, in the role of Aahana Chopra.

Rapid Fire Segment with Aditi Shetty.

The superpower you want to have:

Eat whatever I want and not gain weight.

Film character you are similar to in real life:

Deadpool because I have a good sense of humour and I like entertaining people.

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

Nature’s beauty and harmony can be a constant inspiring source.

Tell us a joke:

Why don’t scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything!

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

Every day is a new beginning, a chance to make the most of what you have, and to create something amazing.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

Anything that kills 100 per cent germs. Most kill only 99 per cent (laughs).

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

Eating & working out.

What kind of books you like to read:

Self-help, inspirational

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:

Me on the beach, having a good time with my loved ones.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

Blow-dried open hair