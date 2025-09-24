Exclusive: Afreen Alvi to feature in Agastaya Jain’s web series Vinny Ki Kitaab for Hungama

Afreen Alvi, who was earlier seen in Zee TV’s Tumm Se Tumm Tak, is presently shooting for a web project and will play an important character. She will be part of Hungama’s upcoming web series titled Vinny Ki Kitaab, produced by Agastaya Jain. His banner Creators Retina Entertainment is presently shooting the series, which is slated to be a revenge drama. The series is directed by Vaibhav Singh.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about popular actor Aalisha Panwar playing the title role of Vinny in the series. Abhishek Kapur, Ssanjay Gagnani and Mansi Joshi are also part of the main cast in the series, and we reported about the same. If you have missed reading the story, you can check it here.

We now hear of Afreen shooting for the series and playing an important character.

We buzzed Afreen but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and spokesperson at Hungama, but did not get a response.

Agastaya Jain’s Creators Retina Entertainment deals with the vision of providing captivating narratives for the mediums of TV, web and films. The banner has come up with the film Alpha Beta Gamma. The series under the banner include Ek Jhoothi Love Story, Love, Pal Bhar Mein, and TV shows Basi Itna Sa Khwaab Hai and more.

