Exclusive: Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal returns to screen with SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal

Talented actress Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal, who played Salman Khan’s sister Rakhi in the movie Garv: Pride and Honor, which was released in 2004, is all set to return to screen after a gap of 18 years. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actress will be seen in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s upcoming web series Unreal, directed by Rohan Sippy.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Rasika Dugal, Benafsha Soonawalla, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sayandeep Sengupta, Apoorva Arora, Khushboo Atre, Delnaaz Irani, and Shweta Basu Prasad being part of the series.

Read Here: Exclusive: Kunaal Roy Kapur in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal

Read Here: Exclusive: Rasika Dugal in next SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal

We earlier also reported about two other web series produced by Applause Entertainment. One in association with Kavya Motion Pictures and the other with Baweja Studios. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla, and Rahul Dev of being part of the series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. At the same time, Tarun Gahlot and Jaswant Singh Dalal are part of Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment.

We contacted the actress and the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.