Exclusive: Rasika Dugal in next SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal

Rasika Dugal, the talented actress, who is winning accolades for her performance in projects like Mirzapur, Delhi Crime and Made In Heaven, is all set to entertain the viewers in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Rasika will be seen in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s upcoming web series Unreal directed by Rohan Sippy. The team is currently shooting for the above mentioned project.

We also reported about two other web series produced by Applause Entertainment. One in association with Kavya Motion Pictures and the other with Baweja Studios. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla, and Rahul Dev of being part of the series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. At the same time, Tarun Gahlot and Jaswant Singh Dalal are part of Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment.

