ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Rasika Dugal in next SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal

Rasika Dugal, who has been part of projects like Mirzapur, Delhi Crime and Made In Heaven, bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal directed by Rohan Sippy

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 Jun,2023 18:18:29
Exclusive: Rasika Dugal in next SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal

Rasika Dugal, the talented actress, who is winning accolades for her performance in projects like Mirzapur, Delhi Crime and Made In Heaven, is all set to entertain the viewers in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Rasika will be seen in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s upcoming web series Unreal directed by Rohan Sippy. The team is currently shooting for the above mentioned project.

We also reported about two other web series produced by Applause Entertainment. One in association with Kavya Motion Pictures and the other with Baweja Studios. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla, and Rahul Dev of being part of the series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. At the same time, Tarun Gahlot and Jaswant Singh Dalal are part of Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment.

We contacted the actor and spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Also Read: Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play a lead in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

Also Read: Exclusive: The Fame Game actor Tarun Gahlot in Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment’s next Bhuchaal 

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Content creator Khushaal Pawaar to play lead in web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: Content creator Khushaal Pawaar to play lead in web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma to feature in ZEE5 series Sunflower 2
Exclusive: The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma to feature in ZEE5 series Sunflower 2
I see myself as a very strong contender in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Akanksha Puri
I see myself as a very strong contender in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Akanksha Puri
Exclusive: Maitree fame Gantavya Sharma to feature in Netflix series Kohrra
Exclusive: Maitree fame Gantavya Sharma to feature in Netflix series Kohrra
I am similar to my father in many ways: Barkha Singh
I am similar to my father in many ways: Barkha Singh
Mindful eating is the best way to good fitness: Piya Valecha
Mindful eating is the best way to good fitness: Piya Valecha
Latest Stories
Monalisa Collaborates With Pawan Singh After Ages; See Pics
Monalisa Collaborates With Pawan Singh After Ages; See Pics
Rituparna Sengupta Shares Gratitude For Amazing Response For Datta
Rituparna Sengupta Shares Gratitude For Amazing Response For Datta
Telugu Choreographer Rakesh Master Passed Away After Suffering Illness
Telugu Choreographer Rakesh Master Passed Away After Suffering Illness
Maitree spoiler: Kamna attempts to kill Nandini and Ashish
Maitree spoiler: Kamna attempts to kill Nandini and Ashish
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s recent photoshoot is all hotness personified
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s recent photoshoot is all hotness personified
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti plans to break Ram and Priya’s marriage
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti plans to break Ram and Priya’s marriage
Read Latest News