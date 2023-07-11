ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Kunaal Roy Kapur in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal

Kunaal Roy Kapur, who has been part of projects Delhi Belly, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and TVF Tripling, bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal directed by Rohan Sippy.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Jul,2023 14:06:01
Talented actor Kunaal Roy Kapur, best known for his roles in Delhi Belly, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and TVF Tripling, has bagged a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Kunaal will be seen in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s upcoming web series Unreal directed by Rohan Sippy. The team is currently shooting for the above mentioned project.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Rasika Dugal and Shweta Basu Prasad being part of the series.

We earlier also reported about two other web series produced by Applause Entertainment. One in association with Kavya Motion Pictures and the other with Baweja Studios. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla, and Rahul Dev of being part of the series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. At the same time, Tarun Gahlot and Jaswant Singh Dalal are part of Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment.

We contacted Kunaal and the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

