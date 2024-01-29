Exclusive: Amit Gaur bags Barun Sobti starrer Rakshak- India’s Braves Chapter 2 on Amazon miniTV

Amit Gaur, who is known for his work in movies like Soorma, Squad and Force, is all set to entertain fans in a new web show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in Amazon miniTV’s Rakshak- India’s Braves Chapter 2 produced by Juggernaut. This project is directed by Ajay Bhuyan.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Barun Sobti, who is known for his work in web series like Tanhaiyan, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, Asur, Halahal, The Missing Stone, playing the lead in the above mentioned project.

The story intricately unfolds the account of Junior Commissioned Officer Naib Subedar Sombir Singh. He collaborated with DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur in a joint operation in Kulgam district, successfully neutralizing terrorists and safeguarding both the lives of citizens and the nation’s integrity. Delving into the story of the Kulgam operation, Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 2 unfolds the gallantry and passion of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur, driven by a deep conviction to safeguard the nation from the threats of militants. It is notable to mention that Naib Subedar Sombir Singh was awarded with ‘The Shaurya Chakra’ and DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur with ‘Sher-E-Kashmir’ Medal for Gallantry, in recognition for their bravery and courage in anti-militancy operations. With riveting war scenes and a strong emotional impact, the series pays a powerful homage to the two honorary heroes, who laid down their lives in the line of their duty.

