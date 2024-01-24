Exclusive: Barun Sobti in Amazon miniTV’s India’s Braves Chapter 2

Barun Sobti, the talented actor, who is known for his work in web series like Tanhaiyan, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, Asur, Halahal, The Missing Stone, has bagged a new project. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in Amazon miniTV’s India’s Braves Chapter 2 produced by Juggernaut. This project is directed by Ajay Bhuyan.

As per a source, “Barun recently wrapped up his shoot. He will be playing an officer.”

Rakshak- India’s Braves Chapter 1, the first installment of the 3-part film franchise, was a journey of one of the greatest martyrs in India’s history, known for his valiant battle and intrepid spirit. What made Lt. Triveni Singh a one-man army was his fervor and devotion, which left everyone in awe of him. Chapter 1 was directed by Akshay Chaubey, and Produced by Juggernaut, the film starred Varun Mitra, Kanika Mann, Mrinal Naval, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Mohit Chauhan in pivotal roles.

Barun debuted into the Television industry with the faith-oriented show on Star Plus – Shraddha, after which he played a cameo role in the medical show – Dill Mill Gayye on Star One. Barun’s first noticeable role was as the carefree Shravan Jaiswal in Sony TV’s Baat Hamari Paaki Hai opposite Ankita Sharma. Barun rose to fame through his role as the hot-shot angry young business tycoon Arnav Singh Raizada in Star Plus’ Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? which instantly made him the Heartthrob of the Indian Television industry and received numerous awards for his flawless portrayal.

We buzzed Barun but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.