Ankur Nayyar who is presently seen in Star Plus' Pandya Store, will be seen in an upcoming web series for Amazon miniTV, which is produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Parmeet Sethi.

Actor Ankur Nayyar who is presently seen exhibiting his varied repertoire of acting in the negative role of Amresh Makwana in Star Plus’ Pandya Store was recently seen shooting for a web series. Tentatively titled ‘Online’ this series will be of the drama genre. We hear that ace Producer Neeraj Pandey is behind this project as Producer. The maker of the web project Special OPS and Special OPS 1.5, is presently working on this web project which is for Amazon miniTV.

Another interesting aspect is that actor and Director, Parmeet Sethi will be carrying out duties as Director of this series. He has earlier directed projects Har Mard Ka Dard, Sumit Sambhal Lega etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com have exclusively reported about actors Vipul Gupta of Special OPS fame, Riddhi Kumar of Candy fame playing pivotal roles in the series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it out here.

We now hear of Ankur playing an integral part of the cast.

We buzzed Ankur Nayyar but did not get through to him.

We also sent out messages to Producer Neeraj Pandey, Director Parmeet Sethi and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

