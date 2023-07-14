ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Apoorva Arora bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal

Apoorva Arora, who has been part of web shows College Romance, Udan Patolas, Basement Company and The Glitch, to be part of SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal directed by Rohan Sippy.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jul,2023 15:37:13
Talented beauty Apoorva Arora, who has been part of web shows College Romance, Udan Patolas, Basement Company, and The Glitch, has bagged a new project. According to a credible source, the actress will be seen in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s upcoming Unreal web series, directed by Rohan Sippy.

The team is currently shooting for the above-mentioned project. We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Rasika Dugal, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sayandeep Sengupta and Shweta Basu Prasad being part of the series.

We earlier also reported about two other web series produced by Applause Entertainment. One in association with Kavya Motion Pictures and the other with Baweja Studios. We also informed Tanuj Virwani, Ayn Zoya, Mustafa Burmawalla, and Rahul Dev of being part of the series produced by Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment. At the same time, Tarun Gahlot and Jaswant Singh Dalal are part of Baweja Studios and Applause Entertainment.

We contacted Apoorva and the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates from the telly and digital world.

Manisha Suthar



