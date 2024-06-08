Exclusive: Arjun Deswal to feature in Sunshine Productions’ series Knock Knock for Amazon miniTV

Producer Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is presently working on a web series titled Knock Knock, for Amazon miniTV. The production has recently launched its series Jamnapaar, on Amazon miniTV, starring Ritvik Sahore which is being well-accepted by the masses. They also tasted the success of Yeh Meri Family 3 doing well. Knock Knock will be a college-based youth concept with romance and thrill in it.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about Kush Jotwani who is presently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Dil Dosti Dilemma, and Aadhya Anand of Crushed fame playing the leads. We also wrote about ace actor Mona Vasu making a comeback through this series in a neer-seen-before role. If you have missed reading this story, you can take a minute to check it out here.

Exclusive: Kush Jotwani and Aadhya Anand to play leads in Sunshine Productions’ web series for Amazon miniTV

Exclusive: Mona Vasu to make a comeback with Sunshine Productions’ web series Knock Knock for Amazon miniTV

We now hear of young actor Arjun Deswal playing a key role in the series. Arjun has featured in the projects Adhura on Amazon Prime and Crushed on Amazon miniTV.

We buzzed Arjun but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.