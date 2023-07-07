ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Bhagwan Tewari roped in for Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti

Bhagwan Tewari, who has featured in popular movies like Raees as Inspector Devji, and Masaan as Inspector Mishra, bags Jio Studios' upcoming series titled 'Laal Batti', a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Jul,2023 14:54:06
Bhagwan Tewari, featured in popular movies like Raees as Inspector Devji, and Masaan as Inspector Mishra, is all set to entertain masses in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Bhagwan will be seen in Jio Studios’ upcoming series titled ‘Laal Batti’, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha.

The series will see Nana Patekar making his OTT debut. According to the reports, the series is set in the 1990s, in which Nana will be seen as a lawyer turned politician, and Sanjay will be his close associate. The series also features Sanjay Kapoor. We earlier exclusively reported about Tushar Pandey and Sheen Dass being roped in for the project.

Jio Studios has unveiled a huge slate of films and streaming shows at a star-studded event in Mumbai. The film lineup includes Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan); Shahid Kapoor vehicle Bloody Daddy, and Bhediya 2 starring Varun Dhawan. Bhul Chuk Maaf, Untitled, Stree 2 , Section 84, Hisaab Barabar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, BlackOut, Mumbaikar, The Storyteller , Dhoom Dhaam, Empire are other high-profiler titles with major Indian talent attached.

On the web series side is Union: The Making of India (Kay Kay Menon, Ashutosh Rana); Inspector Avinash (Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela); Rafuchakkar (Maniesh Paul); Bajao (Rapper Raftaar); The Magic of Shiri (Divyanka Tripathi), Doctors (Sharad Kelkar); and A Legal Affair (Barkha Singh, Angad Bedi).

We buzzed Bhagwan and the spokesperson at Jio Studios but did not get revert till we filed the story.

