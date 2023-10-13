Digital | News

Exclusive: Tejas Raut bags Jio Studios’ Laal Batti

Tejas Raut, who is known for City of Dreams and Epilogue, has bagged a new web series titled ‘Laal Batti’, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha.

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Oct,2023 17:35:05
Talented actor Tejas Raut, who is known for City of Dreams and Epilogue, is all set to entertain masses in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Tejas will be seen in Jio Studios’ upcoming series titled ‘Laal Batti’, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha.

The series will see Nana Patekar making his OTT debut. According to the reports, the series is set in the 1990s, in which Nana will be seen as a lawyer turned politician, and Sanjay Kapoor will be his close associate. We earlier exclusively reported about Sheen Dass, Tushar Pandey, Bhagwan Tiwari, Saurabh Goyal, Neeraj Kabi and Ritik Ghanshani being roped in for the project.

Jio Studios has unveiled a huge slate of films and streaming shows at a star-studded event in Mumbai. The film lineup includes Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan); Shahid Kapoor vehicle Bloody Daddy, and Bhediya 2 starring Varun Dhawan. Bhul Chuk Maaf, Untitled, Stree 2, Section 84, Hisaab Barabar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, BlackOut, Mumbaikar, The Storyteller, Dhoom Dhaam, Empire are other high-profiler titles with major Indian talent attached.

On the web series side is Union: The Making of India (Kay Kay Menon, Ashutosh Rana); Inspector Avinash (Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela); Rafuchakkar (Maniesh Paul); Bajao (Rapper Raftaar); The Magic of Shiri (Divyanka Tripathi), Doctors (Sharad Kelkar); and A Legal Affair (Barkha Singh, Angad Bedi).

We buzzed the actor and spokesperson at Jio Studios but did not get revert till we filed the story.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

