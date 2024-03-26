Digital | News

Helly Shah, the talented beauty, who is known for her work in shows like Swaragini, Ishq Mein Marjawan, is all set to entertain masses in new web show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen in Amazon miniTV’s web show Naam Namak Nishan produced by Juggernaut Productions.

As per reports in media, the platform is gearing up for a web show Naam Namak Nishan produced by Juggernaut Productions. Karan Vohra and Shivangi Khedkar are part of the series which is based on Indian Army.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about talented actors Varun Sood and Danish Sood being part of the above mentioned project.

We contacted the actress, producer and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV series, but did not get revert until we filed the story.

