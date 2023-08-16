ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Jaswinder Gardner joins Ashmit Patel in WatchO’s State Vs. Ahuja

Jaswinder Gardner, who is known for her acting chops in TV shows Ek Deewaana Tha, Kaleerein, Luv Kush, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat 2, Namak Issk Ka and Ishk Par Zor Nahi, to be a part of WatchO’s web show State Vs. Ahuja

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 Aug,2023 10:50:37
Jaswinder Gardner, who is known for her acting chops in TV shows Ek Deewaana Tha, Kaleerein, Luv Kush, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat 2, Namak Issk Ka and Ishk Par Zor Nahi, is all set to entertain the masses in a new web show.

As per a credible source, the actress will be seen in WatchO’s upcoming series named State Vs. Ahuja, which is produced by Crescendo Music and Films. WatchO is churning out amazing stories and web shows which kept the audience glued to their content.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about the talented actor Ashmit Patel playing the lead. The actor appeared alongside Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi in the thriller Murder, a Bollywood inspiration of Unfaithful. The film was his first commercial success.

We also buzzed Jaswinder and the producer but could not get through to them.

We also buzzed the spokesperson of WatchO but did not get a comment on our query.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates on the telly and digital world.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

