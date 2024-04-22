Digital | News

Exclusive: Kathaa Ankahee fame Bidisha Ghosh Sharma to feature in Criminal Justice 4

Bidisha Ghosh Sharma, who played a pivotal part in Sony TV's successful show Kathaa Ankahee, will be seen playing an important role in Criminal Justice 4. Read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Exclusive: Kathaa Ankahee fame Bidisha Ghosh Sharma to feature in Criminal Justice 4 892193

Actress Bidisha Ghosh Sharma who was seen in the popular Sony TV show Kathaa Ankahee will be seen playing an important character in the upcoming season of Criminal Justice.

Yes, you heard it right!!

Criminal Justice 4, which is being worked upon now, is being shot. The series in its new edition will be directed by Rohan Sippy. The series which streams on Disney+ Hotstar, is helmed by Applause Entertainment.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in lead roles, the storyline follows the life of individuals on a gut-wrenching journey through the criminal justice system. The first season was launched in 2019, followed by Season 2 in 2020. The third season came about in 2022.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of reporting when it comes to the new cast on board the series in its fourth edition. Surveen Chawla, Asha Negi, Khushi Bhardwaj, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sohaila Kapur, Barkha Singh were the names that we have written about. If you have missed reading it, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Surveen Chawla bags Criminal Justice 4

Exclusive: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub to feature in Criminal Justice 4

We now hear of Bidisha shooting for Criminal Justice 4, in an important role.

We buzzed Bidisha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Disney+ Hotstar and Applause Entertainment, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Related Post

Exclusive: Pankaj Bhatia joins the cast of Sony TV's Pukaar - Dil Se Dil Tak 892178
Exclusive: Pankaj Bhatia joins the cast of Sony TV's Pukaar - Dil Se Dil Tak
EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Kumar & Ayesha Khan get candid talking about post-Bigg Boss life & other projects 892046
EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Kumar & Ayesha Khan get candid talking about post-Bigg Boss life & other projects
My favourite IPL 2024 moment was when Mumbai Indians exhibited a spectacular batting display in Mumbai: Kunwar Amar of Anupamaa fame 892033
My favourite IPL 2024 moment was when Mumbai Indians exhibited a spectacular batting display in Mumbai: Kunwar Amar of Anupamaa fame
Rabb Se Hai Dua took a leap, and I immediately gave a mock shoot for Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Saarvie Omana on bagging her next show in quick time 891919
Rabb Se Hai Dua took a leap, and I immediately gave a mock shoot for Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Saarvie Omana
Exclusive: Mona Vasu to make a comeback with Sunshine Productions' web series Knock Knock for Amazon miniTV 891888
Exclusive: Mona Vasu to make a comeback with Sunshine Productions' web series Knock Knock for Amazon miniTV
Exclusive: Vikram Singh Rathod joins the cast of Colors' Suhaagan Chudail 891885
Exclusive: Vikram Singh Rathod joins the cast of Colors' Suhaagan Chudail
Auto Draft 891849
MUST READ: Akshay Kumar: The Spent Force of Bollywood?
Do Aur Do Pyaar 891854
Review of 'Do Aur Do Pyaar': Satisfies the craving of having a funny, light-hearted & intelligent romcom while being a warm hug
Exclusive: Shruti Bhist joins Namish Taneja as the female lead in Ved Raj's next for Colors? 891805
Exclusive: Shruti Bhist joins Namish Taneja as the female lead in Ved Raj's next for Colors?
Exclusive: Jyoti Mukherji joins the cast of Colors' Suhaagan Chudail 891786
Exclusive: Jyoti Mukherji joins the cast of Colors' Suhaagan Chudail