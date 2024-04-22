Exclusive: Kathaa Ankahee fame Bidisha Ghosh Sharma to feature in Criminal Justice 4

Actress Bidisha Ghosh Sharma who was seen in the popular Sony TV show Kathaa Ankahee will be seen playing an important character in the upcoming season of Criminal Justice.

Yes, you heard it right!!

Criminal Justice 4, which is being worked upon now, is being shot. The series in its new edition will be directed by Rohan Sippy. The series which streams on Disney+ Hotstar, is helmed by Applause Entertainment.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in lead roles, the storyline follows the life of individuals on a gut-wrenching journey through the criminal justice system. The first season was launched in 2019, followed by Season 2 in 2020. The third season came about in 2022.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of reporting when it comes to the new cast on board the series in its fourth edition. Surveen Chawla, Asha Negi, Khushi Bhardwaj, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sohaila Kapur, Barkha Singh were the names that we have written about. If you have missed reading it, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Surveen Chawla bags Criminal Justice 4

Exclusive: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub to feature in Criminal Justice 4

We now hear of Bidisha shooting for Criminal Justice 4, in an important role.

We buzzed Bidisha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Disney+ Hotstar and Applause Entertainment, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.