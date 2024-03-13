Exclusive: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub to feature in Criminal Justice 4

Actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub who was recently seen in Hansal Mehta’s Scoop, is presently working on his next web project. He will be part of the cast of Criminal Justice Season 4, which is being worked upon now. The series which streams on Disney+ Hotstar, is helmed by Applause Entertainment. Season 4 of the series is being directed by Rohan Sippy.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in lead roles, the storyline follows the life of individuals on a gut-wrenching journey through the criminal justice system. The first season was launched in 2019, followed by Season 2 in 2020. The third season came about in 2022.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written exclusively about actors Surveen Chawla, Asha Negi and Khushi Bhardwaj being part of the new season of Criminal Justice. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Tiku Weds Sheru fame Khushi Bhardwaj bags Criminal Justice 4

Exclusive: Surveen Chawla bags Criminal Justice 4

We now hear of Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub playing an integral part in the new season. The actor has been seen in the OTT projects 377 Ab Normal, Rangbaaz, Tandav, Bloody Brothers etc.

We buzzed Ayyub, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment and Disney+ Hotstar but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates from the TV, films and the OTT spaces.