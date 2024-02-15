Exclusive: Tiku Weds Sheru fame Khushi Bhardwaj bags Criminal Justice 4

Actress Khushi Bhardwaj was recently in the news for having bagged a meaty role in the next Atlee film VD 18, starring Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh. She was also seen in the Nawazudddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer film, Tiku Weds Sheru. Now, the news is that Khushi has bagged a prominent role in the Applause Entertainment helmed Criminal Justice, in its 4th Season.

Yes, you heard it right!!

Khushi has joined the cast of Criminal Justice, the popular Disney+ Hotstar series, in its fourth season. The fourth season is being directed by Rohan Sippy. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in lead roles, the storyline follows the life of individuals on a gut-wrenching journey through the criminal justice system. The first season was launched in 2019, followed by Season 2 in 2020. The third season came about in 2022.

We now hear of Khushi extending her image as a strong actor in this engaging role.

As per a reliable source, “Khushi will play a powerful role in Criminal Justice 4.”

We buzzed Khushi but did not get through.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment and Disney+ Hotstar but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Khushi was featured in TV shows Baalveer 3, Parineetii etc. She has also shot for the Applause Entertainment series 36 Days directed by Vishal Furia.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.