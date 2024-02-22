Exclusive: Surveen Chawla bags Criminal Justice 4

Popular actress Surveen Chawla who was seen on Netflix’s successful web series Rana Naidu, has bagged her next big chance to win over the audiences’ reactions on the OTT space. She has been brought on board the newest season of Criminal Justice which has recently gone underway. This will be the Season 4 of the popular series that streams on Disney+ Hotstar. The series is helmed by Applause Entertainment. Season 4 of the series is being directed by Rohan Sippy.

Surveen has many highlights in her career where her roles have spoken volumes for her acting calibre. Some of her notable works include Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sacred Games, Chhuri, Decoupled etc.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in lead roles, the storyline follows the life of individuals on a gut-wrenching journey through the criminal justice system. The first season was launched in 2019, followed by Season 2 in 2020. The third season came about in 2022.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about Asha Negi and Khushi Bhardwaj being part of the cast of Season 4.

We now hear of Surveen playing a vital role.

We buzzed Surveen, but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment and Disney+ Hotstar but did not get revert till we filed the story.

