Exclusive: Madhuri Sanjeev roped in for web series Aadhi Dulhan

Madhuri Sanjeev, who entertained the masses in movies like ‘Aap Mujhe Ache Lagne Lage’, ’Swaha Life Beyond Superstition’ and ‘Hey Ram’, has bagged an upcoming web series titled Aadhi Dulhan

Madhuri Sanjeev, the veteran actress, is known for her work in the TV and film industries. She acquired her fame through her character of Bela in ‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’. She has also featured in shows like Pinjara Khubsurti Ka and Krishna Chali London. The actress, who entertained the masses in movies like ‘Aap Mujhe Ache Lagne Lage’, ’Swaha Life Beyond Superstition’ and ‘Hey Ram’, has bagged a new movie.

As per a credible source, Madhuri will be seen in an upcoming web series titled Aadhi Dulhan. We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusively about versatile actors Ameeta Nangia, Sanjay Choudhary, Urvashi Pardeshi, and Akhilendra Mishra being part of the cast.

Aadhi Dulhan will be a family-based story that will dwell on the life of a joint family. The big drama and heavy-duty tension in the family will be the crux of the tale. It will have a mix of all emotions for the viewers to see.

The series is produced and written by Manish Sharma. It will be based on one of the books written by Manish Sharma. Faizal Khan directs the series.

We buzzed Madhuri but did not get through to her.

