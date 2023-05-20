Exclusive: Urvashi Pardeshi joins the cast of web series Aadhi Dulhan

Urvashi Pardeshi, after playing the role of Satyabhama in Dwarkadheesh – Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, will be seen in an upcoming web series titled Aadhi Dulhan.

Urvashi Pardeshi, the talented diva, who rose to fame after playing the role of Satyabhama in Dwarkadheesh – Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, has bagged a new web series. As per a credible source, the actor will be seen in an upcoming web series titled Aadhi Dulhan.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusively about versatile actors Ameeta Nangia, Sanjay Choudhary, and Akhilendra Mishra being part of the cast.

Aadhi Dulhan will be a family-based story that will dwell on the life of a joint family. The big drama and heavy-duty tension in the family will be the crux of the tale. It will have a mix of all emotions for the viewers to see.

The series is produced and written by Manish Sharma. It will be based on one of the books written by Manish Sharma. Faizal Khan directs the series.

We buzzed Urvashi but did not get through to her.

Urvashi started her career as a model. She made her acting debut with Imagine TV’s show Dwarkadheesh – Bhagwaan Shree Krishn as Satyabhama (one of Krishna’s wife). In 2018, she played the role of Priyanka in Zee TV’s horror series Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein. In 2019, she appeared in the Sony TV’s show Tara From Satara as Radhika, a Kathak dancer. In an interview, she revealed that she had to wear 13 kg Ghungroo on her feet during the shoot of Tara From Satara. When she removed the Ghungroo, she had bruises on her feet.

