Exclusive: Ravi Kishan joins Tejasswi Prakash in Saurabh Tewari’s web series for Amazon MX Player

Renowned creator and Producer Saurabh Tewari is presently working on his banner’s next intriguing web series. Parin Multimedia has contributed to the entertainment world with concepts on TV and web platforms like Love JAction, Pinjara Khubsurati Ka, Ghulam, Krishna Chali London, Zindagi Ki Mahek, Rangrasiya, Badtameez Dil, Chinese Bhasad, and the iconic Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon.

We recently wrote about Saurabh Tewari working on a web series with popular actors Tejasswi Prakash and Anud Singh Dhaka.

Now we hear that the series will be a romance-thriller concept with a gripping, crisp story plot for Amazon MX Player, the shoot of which is presently happening in Ujjain.

We at IWMBuzz.com learn exclusively that senior actor Ravi Kishan has now joined the cast of the web series, and will play an integral role. He is renowned for being an active politician and producer, too. He was last seen in the Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj and Maamla Legal Hai on the OTT platform.

As per a reliable source, “The series is presently shot and Ravi Kishan has been brought on board the series, in a pivotal role.”

We buzzed Producer Saurabh Tewari, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon MX Player, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

