Exclusive: Tejasswi Prakash And Anud Singh Dhaka In Saurabh Tewari’s Exciting New Web Series

Well-known producer Saurabh Tewari is all set to bring something exciting to the audience with his new web series. He is known for his shows like Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Rangrasiya, and Sherdil Shergill. For the new venture, he has roped in the Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash alongside actor Anud Singh Dhaka.

We have discovered that the makers and actors Tejasswi Prakash and Anud Singh Dhaka have started working on a new project, which will likely be Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra. Tejasswi and Anud are pairing opposite each other for the first time, and it will be interesting to see them share screen space—the details about the release and where the show will air have yet to be revealed.

The upcoming show will be produced by Parin Multimedia. Parin Multimedia has contributed to the entertainment world with something unique with TV and web shows like Love JAction, Pinjara Khubsurati Ka, Ghulam, Krishna Chali London, Zindagi Ki Mahek, Rangrasiya, BadtameezDil, Chinese Bhasad, and the iconic Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon.

Actor Anud Singh Dhaka collaborated with Saurabh Tewari in the web series Love JAction on Sony LIV. The actor has also appeared in projects like Janhit Mein Jaari in 2022, Qarib Qarib Single in 2017, Super 30 in 2019, and Chhichhore in 2019.

On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash has appeared in shows like Karn Sangini, Swaragini, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Naagin 6, and others.

Are you excited to see Tejasswi Prakash and Anud Singh Dhaka together and to see what Saurabh Tewari has in store for the viewers?