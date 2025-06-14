Tejasswi Prakash Begins Shooting In Ujjain For New Web Series, Sparks Fan Frenzy

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has yet again become a hot topic on the internet as she began shooting for her upcoming web series. Yes, you heard that right! Though there are no details available about her upcoming project, the actress’s latest appearance in Ujjain, shooting at different locations, has surfaced online. This has also sparked a frenzy among fans.

In the video shared by Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, Tejasswi is seen shooting near the Ram Ghat and also on different streets of the city. These visuals were shared by Tejasswi’s fans, who captured her while shooting for her upcoming project. This small glimpse has caught attention and has gone viral on the internet, leaving fans in a frenzy. Undoubtedly, Tejasswi’s fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback, and it seems this time it will be even more interesting.

Earlier, Tejasswi celebrated her birthday in Ujjain and shared a glimpse with her fans. The actress visited the holy place in Ujjain, Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, and started her birthday with a spiritual visit. The actress celebrated her birthday on 10 June 2025, and this year, the actress turned 32 years old.

Tejasswi Prakash is a popular Indian actress who has appeared in hit shows like Swaragini and Naagin 6. She also made headlines for her Bigg Boss 15 victory and her performance in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.