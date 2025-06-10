Actress Tejasswi Prakash Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Her 32nd Birthday

Actress Tejasswi Prakash visited Lord Shiva at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on the special occasion of her 32nd birthday. She reached the temple at 3 a.m. on Tuesday and took part in the famous Bhasma Aarti. She said that during the aarti, she felt a different power and energy, which started her day with a very auspicious and positive start.

Tejasswi was seen worshipping in the temple with full reverence and devotion. In the pictures going viral on social media, it can be seen that she is standing near the sanctum sanctorum and worshipping Lord Shiva and following religious rituals along with the pandits. After the darshan, she also shared a selfie from outside the temple, in which the tilak of ‘Mahakal’ is seen on her forehead. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Jai Mahakal! This is how my birthday began.”

See Photos:

Work-Life

At present, Tejasswi is in Madhya Pradesh, where she is shooting for her upcoming project. Tejasswi gained popularity with the character of Ragini in the serial ‘Swaragini’, after which she also played the lead role in ‘Naagin 6’. Tejasswi, who was the winner of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’, was recently seen in ‘Celebrity MasterChef India’, where she won the title of second runner-up. Now she will soon be seen in a web series ‘Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra’.

Celebrating her birthday with the darshan of Mahakal was a spiritual and memorable experience for Tejasswi.

We wish Tejasswi Prakash a very happy birthday!