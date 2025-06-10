Tejasswi Prakash Turns Dream Girl In Hot Pink Strapless Trail Gown – See Viral Pics

The Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash has once again left the internet buzzing with her pure glam and grace in the latest pictures. With her new photos, the actress surprised her fans by stepping out in a hot pink, strapless gown that also featured a dramatic trail, making the new photos a treat for the eyes.

The eye-catching gown hugged Tejasswi’s silhouette perfectly, defining her jaw-dropping curves, while the flowing, long trail added more drama, resembling a fishtail. Not only that, but the butterfly neckline with the butterfly-like patch on her one shoulder made her look like a dream girl. The vibrant hot pink shade not only looked youthful but also made her stand out with a Barbiecore vibe.

Tejasswi chose a beautiful diamond necklace, accompanied by matching diamond earrings and bangles, which elevate her look, adding a royal touch. Leaving her tresses open in beautiful curls, she looked stunning, with her bold black eyes adding drama, and her pink cheeks and nude lips making her look gorgeous. Throughout the photos, Tejasswi posed, flaunting her hourglass figure in the dreamy backdrop of an open shell. With every pose, the actress made us fall in love with her.

Tejasswi Prakash is a popular actress known for her appearances in shows like Naagin 6, Swaragini, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Karn Sangini, and many more. She has also participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.