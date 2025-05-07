Not Mouni Roy Or Tejasswi Prakash But This Actress Is The Most Famous Naagin On TV

As Naagin 7’s arrival continues to create buzz on the internet, let’s find out who is the most popular OG Naagin on TV. Many think that Mouni Roy is the most popular OG Naagin. Well, that’s partially true. And with this, now, you might be thinking that Sayantani Ghosh from Naaginn is the most popular OG Naagin, which is yet again partially true, because let us reveal that it’s not Mouni Roy nor Sayantani Ghosh or the most recent Tejasswi Prakash, but she is the youngest Naagin who is the most popular OG Naagin on TV and her name is Khushi Dubey.

Do you remember this pic? Undoubtedly you do, because she was all when she acted as choti Naagin at the age of around 8 to 9. Before Sayantani Ghosh took over the role of Naagin as an adult, Khushi Dubey won hearts with her acting skills as Naagin. Her bold eyes, fierce expressions and cuteness made her everyone’s favorite. She won several accolades for her role as Naagin, which also came as a breakthrough role in her career.

Now, after years of being a successful child star, the actress has yet again become everyone’s favorite as Gauri in the recently released show Jaadu Teri Nazar. Her bubbly, bold and fearless character perfectly balances with her dramatic expressions, which is why she has jumped into the league of most popular actress.