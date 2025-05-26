Tejasswi Prakash’s Stunning Green Embroidered Dress

Tejasswi Prakash stuns in an off-shoulder embroidered green dress featuring a deep V-neck, high thigh slit, and intricate shoulder details. Paired with golden heels and silver jhumkas, her look is a fresh take on elegant sophistication.

Tejasswi Prakash recently wowed fashion enthusiasts with her captivating look in an exquisite green embroidered dress that perfectly balances classic charm and modern allure. The bodycon silhouette of the dress hugged her figure gracefully, emphasizing her curves while maintaining an elegant poise.

The off-shoulder design added a flirty, feminine touch, with a deep V-neck cut at the front enhancing the neckline. One of the most eye-catching details of the dress was the hanging green patterned accents draped from both shoulders, adding movement and a whimsical charm to the outfit.

A daring thigh-high slit on one side added a bold edge, allowing Tejasswi to showcase her golden heels, which further elevated the ensemble with a touch of glamor and sophistication.

Her hairstyle was perfectly chosen to complement the look — a neat bun that kept the focus on the dress and accessories, lending an air of regal grace. Accessorizing with traditional flair, she wore silver jhumkas and a matching choker neckpiece featuring a striking green flower centerpiece, tying the entire look together beautifully.

Tejasswi’s makeup was an artistic blend of colors that flawlessly complemented her dress. Her eyes were adorned with green eyeshadow, creating a harmonious connection with her outfit, while maroon lips added a rich contrast and depth. A soft blush enhanced her cheekbones, giving her a radiant and fresh glow.

This look by Tejasswi Prakash is a stunning example of how to merge intricate traditional embroidery with contemporary style, creating a captivating red carpet-ready outfit that leaves a lasting impression.