Colors New Couple Reality Show ‘Shola Aur Shabnam’ To Have Tejasswi-Karan, Jasmin-Aly & More

As Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 gears up for its finale, you might be wondering what viewers will get to see next, as Khatron Ke Khiladi is not happening this year. Well, let us drop a surprise for you. We earlier revealed that Colors is bringing a new couple reality show, which is similar to the Star Plus show Smart Jodi, which Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain won. Now, the latest updates are available about the show.

As per earlier reports, the new show on Colors will be hosted by Ankita and Vicky, and now we have heard new updates about the upcoming show. According to reports by Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, the Colors couple reality show has a tentative title: Shola Aur Shabnam. The show is likely to begin after the comedy cooking show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 ends.

According to the reports, a few names who are likely to be part of the show have surfaced. The first Jodi is Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, and it will be interesting to see the duo on-screen again. In addition, another popular couple will participate in the show, i.e., Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Both the couples have also appeared in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. Laughter Chefs’s Sudesh Lehri is also likely to participate with his wife. A big name, Hina Khan, is also likely to participate with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. Popular actress Avika Gor and her boyfriend, actor Milind, might also join the list of participants.

However, not all the reports have been officially confirmed. So, let’s wait and see what’s new.