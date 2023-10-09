Exclusive: Shilpa Shukla roped in for Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series

Talented actress Shilpa Shukla, who is known for her exceptional work on projects like Let’s Go! India, B.A. Pass, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is all set to entertain audiences in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com exclusively learnt about Shilpa being roped in Matchbox Shots’ upcoming untitled series.

The above-mentioned project is being directed by Surya Balakrishnan and is produced by Matchbox Shots which is helmed by Sarita Patil and Sanjay Routray. Matchbox Shots have earlier produced projects namely Scoop, Monika O My Darling, and Trishankhu.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora being part of the series.

Apart from this project, Shilpa will also be a part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video web series Janta Band. Renowned filmmaker Akshat Verma is directing the project. The latter is known for penning the black comedy Delhi Belly. We earlier exclusively reported about Zahan Kapoor, Sanjana Dipu, and Shalini Pandey being roped in for the abovementioned project.

