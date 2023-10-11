Digital | News

Exclusive: Shiva Rindani and Shweta Khanduri roped in for web film Khel

Shiva Rindani and Shweta Khanduri join Rituraj K Singh, Smita Sharan, and Mayank Malik in the new web film named Khel. The team has started shooting for the series.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Oct,2023 12:08:29
IWMBuzz.com has always updated its readers about the latest development in TV and Digital space. We earlier reported about new web film named Khel is in the making.

As per a credible source, produced by Akarsh Enterprise helmed by Sushil Srivastava will have Soumita Das as the project head and is directed by Ranjit Mahapatra. The casting director of the web film is Sonu Singh Rajput.

We earlier exclusively reported about talented actors Rituraj K Singh, Smita Sharan, and Mayank Malik being part of the above-mentioned project. Now, we hear Shiva Rindani and Shweta Khanduri will also be joining the cast. The team has started shooting for the series. The streaming platform for the same is kept under wraps.

Shweta Khanduri is best known for her film Sharma Ji Ki Lag Gayi. Apart from that she also worked in television serial Baalveer Returns as Milsa. Shweta originally from Dehradun and resides in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Shiva Rindani has mainly starred in Bollywood movies, usually in villainous or comic roles. He forayed into the movie industry with the 1981 movie Chashme Buddoor, under the direction of Sai Paranjape, and then went on to star in several movies like Roja (1992), Saroja (2008), Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), Indian (2001), Talaash: The Hunt Begins… (2003), Chatur Singh Two Star (2011), Bhadaas (2013) and Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994). He has featured in TV series like Betaal Pachisi, Black, Thief of Baghdad, and Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se.

We reached out to the actors but did not get revert.

Watch this space for exclusive updates in the telly and digital world.

