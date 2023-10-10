Exclusive: Rituraj K Singh, Smita Sharan and Mayank Malik in web film Khel

IWMBuzz.com has always updated its readers about the latest development in TV and Digital space. We now hear that a new web film named Khel is in the making.

As per a credible source, produced by Akarsh Enterprise helmed by Sushil Srivastava will have Soumita Das as the project head. The casting director of the web film is Sonu Singh Rajput.

Now coming to the cast, talented actors Rituraj K Singh, Smita Sharan, and Mayank Malik have been roped in for the above-mentioned project. The team has started shooting for the series. The streaming platform for the same is kept under wraps.

Mayank Malik is a sensational actor and is known for his acting skills. Mayank Malik has acted in popular television shows like Naagin 5, Kasam, Yeh hai Mohabbatein and many more. Mayank Malik has also acted in many television ads.

Rituraj K Singh has played different roles in a number of Indian TV shows like Banegi Apni Baat aired on Zee TV in 1993, Jyoti, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Warrior High, Aahat, and Adaalat, Diya Aur Baati Hum. He is also famous for the role of Balwant Choudhary in the Colors TV serial Laado 2.

Smita Sharan is known for television shows such as Bahu Begum, Paramavtaar Shri Krishna, Laal Ishq, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, and Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke.

We reached out to the actors but did not get revert.

